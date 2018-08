Those who have ever wanted a gigantic Kirby to hug can now make their dreams come true as Takara Tomy A.R.T.S are now selling such an item, the pink puffball seemingly made for the role.

The 100cm plush doll comes with a cloud that can also be separated from Kirby:

The item is being made to order and perhaps the most shocking aspect of the plush doll is its absurd ¥22,000 (about $200) pricetag – pre-orders will be open until September 2nd, the dolls will ship in December.