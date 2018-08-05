Violation Baseball Throws A Rather Foul Ball

A baseball-themed eroge has arrived in the form of Violation Baseball, where a team of males losing against a group of females resort to using rape as a means of achieving victory, a rather ludicrously hilarious concept that should make for an entertaining experience.

According to the plot, male baseball teams have all but faded away in favor of all-girl teams, leading to a “friendly” match between male and female players; losing 13-0, the men attempt to rape their way to a win – the outcome naturally being decided by the player.

The unheard of mix of baseball and sex that is Violation Baseball can be purchased now.