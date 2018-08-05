Usamimi Nurse Sukumizu Covers All The Fetishes

A brand new swimsuit for women has emerged, once again utilizing multiple fetishes to try and coax a purchase out of some, even if most of those interested in such fetishes are likely male…

The Usamimi Nurse Sukumizu combines bunny ears, a nurse outfit and a sukumizu all into one, courtesy of Moira Design – the outfit, as worn by cosplayer Riko Konoe:

The outfit’s five pieces can also be purchased separately; those lusting for the swimsuit can purchase the entire thing now for only ¥25,000.