Spice & Wolf VR Game Showcases Horo’s Adorable Model

Wolf girl Horo’s 3D model has been previewed ahead of the release of the Spice and Wolf VR game, allowing fans to mercilessly scrutinize every detail so as to make sure the blessed wolf goddess is perfectly replicated.

The official Twitter account of developer Spicy Tails unveiled sketches and screenshots of the model, as well as a brief video:

Spicy Tails also provided a video of their previous work “Project Lux” to give fans an idea on what to expect in terms of animation and facial expressions:

The hopefully spicy Spice and Wolf virtual reality game will descend into the hands of otaku sometime in 2019.