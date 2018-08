Kuroinu: Kedakaki Seijo wa Hakudaku ni Somaru‘s next upcoming ero-anime has called for the release of another PV, unfortunately reserving the sex to increase anticipation amongst fans, who are likely happy that the rape-heavy series is making a return.

Kuroinu: Kedakaki Seijo wa Hakudaku ni Somaru’s bonus episode will become available August 10th.