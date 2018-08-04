Terry Bogard Transitions for SNK Heroines

Fatal Fury hero Terry Bogard has undergone a gender swap in order to appear in all-female fighting game SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy.

Muscle-bound Terry Bogard, who has appeared as a hero in the Fatal Fury series for 27 years, has found himself stuck in the body of a woman in female-only fighting game SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy.

According to “her” biography on the game’s official site, Bogard was the victim of a prank by an unknown trickster (rather than him being beset by autogynephilia and transitioning):

“The main character of the Fatal Fury series. As a result of some prank (?) by someone else, he has been stuck in the body of a woman. He has a dark past, but doesn’t let it show through his bright, optimistic personality. Your everyday American guy.”

A trailer for the game can be seen below, along with a preview of some of Terry’s outfits:

Terry is the 14th character to be announced for SNK Heroines and also the last, unless SNK should choose to add DLC characters at a later date. The game is set to be released on the 7th of September on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, with an arcade release coming at a later date.