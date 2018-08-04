Senran Kagura Livestream Too Sexy For YouTube

A special livestream for Senran Kagura has been inexcusably removed from YouTube, the fickle platform claiming that the footage violated their policy on nudity and sexual content (despite YouTubers playing violent and gory games every day for their child demographic).

The “violation” that led to the video’s removal was likely when scantily clad gravure idol Shimizu Airi came out with a standee of one of the characters with a hole cut out over the 2D girl’s breasts – which the gravure idol quickly took to filling with her own massive chest:

Attempting to recreate the Peach Ball: Senran Kagura pinball game in reality, the lewdness was apparently just too much for YouTube to handle, causing them to remove the video – those wishing to view the livestream in its 2-hour entirety can rest assured that NicoNico has yet to take offense to the female form.