Peach Ball: Senran Kagura Ever Fabulously Erotic

Senran Kagura‘s pinball title, “Peach Ball: Senran Kagura”, has been predictably unveiled to be quite the erotic game as the franchise’s maidens can be seen dressed in skimpy animal outfits, with each of them naturally able to be stripped naked.

A recent livestream showed off some gameplay footage:

The absolutely gorgeous opening animation:

Western fans will no doubt be hoping that the game will not be horribly censored should it ever come west – Peach Ball: Senran Kagura launches on the Nintendo Switch come December 13th.