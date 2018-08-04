Harukana Receive has gotten as serious as the cute show can as a tournament is now underway, seeing to the bikini-clad girls facing off whilst watchers are more preoccupied with the potential of a wardrobe malfunction…
Omake:
They should attack more on the sides of the volleyball court, near the court line not all the time in the center of the court where it is much easier to catch the ball. Pointers are usually much faster and more accurate and are intended to seek the blind spot of the opposing court by catching the low guard opponent and also destabilize rival players when catching the ball.
But the blocking of the ball can be used to destabilize the opponent forcing a direction of the ball of easier way of the second player to pick up besides diminishing the precision of the adversary in the serve the ball.
The actions of the players are very slow and predictable, so it is very easy to defend the plays and the serves on the ball. And it is obvious to find the weakness in their strategies.
The girl was more likely to get the ball than to block since the time of the jump is all wrong. And the jump action is only based on a prediction that there will be a serve on the ball, so the jump of the block must be much anticipated the action of the serve.
Wardrobe malfunction? Really? Not porori?
