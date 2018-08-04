Dead or Alive 6 Now Sexualizes The Men More Than The Women

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have perhaps finally revealed their true intentions with Dead or Alive 6, as these latest 2 gameplay trailers have revealed that the game’s male fighters lose clothing upon taking damage and even glisten with sweat – meanwhile female fighters take no clothing damage whatsoever.

2 videos which depict gameplay for the newly revealed Diego:

Fans no doubt still feel betrayed by the developers on their decision to remove all female fanservice, though why they would switch to male fanservice when the franchise mostly appeals to the male demographic will surely have fans even more confused…