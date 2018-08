An extremely brief PV for the upcoming Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection has proved frustrating to numerous fans as it divulged very little of the movie, watchers may at least be delighted to know that the glorious C.C. will be taking part in some action scenes…

The agonizing 30-second PV:

The film takes place several years after the conclusion of the Code Geass anime and will likely wrap up the series as a whole when it debuts in February.