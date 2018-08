The special edition of Real Eroge Situation‘s upcoming 2nd episode disc comes with a life-sized oppai mouse pad of one of the ero-anime’s females, yet another opportunity for single men to gather up a splendidly erotic item that will aid in alleviating their loneliness.

The naughty item:

A PV for Real Eroge Situation’s 2nd episode:

The oppai mouse pads will be sent out August 31st.