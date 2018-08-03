Get Touched By An Anime Girl In Tsun Tsun VR

Technology has inched ever closer to making anime girls a reality as this PC title, “Tsun Tsun VR“, has made it possible to feel the gentle caress of an anime maiden – likely prompting the title to be bought up in bulk.

Utilizing a special “haptics vest” called Tactots, the game simulates the touch of the anime girl and even emulates the force behind her contact, likely allowing otaku to provoke tsundere girls into a violent outburst.

Players also wear a virtual reality headset for even greater immersion, a video of Tsun Tsun VR in action:

The girl can also apparently be designed using Koikatsu’s intricate character customization system, so otaku can now replicate their favorite anime girls and get touched by them in real life.

Western barbarians hoping to understand the game however may not be in luck as the store page says that English is not a supported language; additionally the title does not come with the vest, so players will have to shell out for it – Tsun Tsun VR is currently in early access and is free to play now.