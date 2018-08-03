Final Fantasy VII Remake Now “Action” Game

Another new job posting for the Final Fantasy VII remake has divulged more information on the in-development title, with Square Enix directly describing the title as an “action” game – and immediately alarming long-time JRPG fans in the process.

While not particularly a surprise since the release of its gameplay trailer years ago, fans had been hoping the game would still retain at least some of its RPG elements – a statement on this new job listing however has some concerned as to how true the game will be to its RPG origins.

The job listing is seeking a 3D CG designer who can create VFX effects via Unreal Engine 4’s cascade particle editor, it describes the occupation as “a position that will carry the core of Final Fantasy VII Remake that is being remade as an action game” and “a chance to challenge the world with a new Final Fantasy action”.

The Final Fantasy VII remake is being developed for the PS4.