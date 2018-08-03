Final Fantasy VII Remake Now “Action” Game

Another new job posting for the Final Fantasy VII remake has divulged more information on the in-development title, with Square Enix directly describing the title as an “action” game – and immediately alarming long-time JRPG fans in the process.

While not particularly a surprise since the release of its gameplay trailer years ago, fans had been hoping the game would still retain at least some of its RPG elements – a statement on this new job listing however has some concerned as to how true the game will be to its RPG origins.

The job listing is seeking a 3D CG designer who can create VFX effects via Unreal Engine 4’s cascade particle editor, it describes the occupation as “a position that will carry the core of Final Fantasy VII Remake that is being remade as an action game” and “a chance to challenge the world with a new Final Fantasy action”.

The Final Fantasy VII remake is being developed for the PS4.

  • Anonymous says:

    I welcome the new game. If I wanted a FF7 that is turn based, I’d just replay the old game. People arguing for turn based gameplay just wants the exact same game again. Why ask for a remake then? Just tell them to download a HD graphic patch that fans already made.

    • Anonymous says:

      You really have no idea to what degree HD graphics mods are able to affect the visual output of the game. While many models are replaced with ones with greater # of polys, it doesn’t make up for the inconsistency between the detail of textures, shading, depth, and dimension between different objects and backgrounds as much of the game has 3D characters moving on around 2D planes layered to look 3D. While a new combat system is fine, a modern graphics version of the game with original gameplay is far and away from existence.

  • Anonymous says:

    Welcome to 2015? We knew it was going to be an action game based on the little bit of footage we got then. The combat looked very similar to Final Fantasy 15, which was also more an action game than it was an RPG.

  • Anonymous says:

    Not a surprise–this will be another shit show that pushes visuals and mindless garbage instead of being an actual RPG with some degree of thought. I find it hilarious they call it a ‘remake’–generally remakes are faithful to their source material..otherwise it’s considered a bad remake. If anything what they’re doing is a reimagining, not a remake.

    • Anonymous says:

      Eh, when I hear Source Material, I think of the story. So as long as the story is faithful and true, then who does it hurt if they mix up the style a bit? Besides, probably the main reason FF7 was a RPG of the style back when, is because that was a tried and true, and DOABLE combat system. If you had shown gamers 20 years ago how FF15 plays, they wouldn’t believe it possible.

      Leaps and strides in technology and development mechanics shouldn’t be shunned just because “It’s not like the original.” Everyone has their own tastes in gameplay style and that’s fine, so don’t turn your nose up at something before you even see the final product. Yeah, a LOT of games are “casual mode” nowadays because everyone and their aging grandmother is all action games, but I’ll give Square-Enix the benefit of the doubt that they can give FF7 more combat mechanic depth than they did FF15.

      TL:DR – Fingers crossed it rocks, don’t be a dick because you’re stuck in the past.

  • Anonymous says:

    “alarming” only those who are not following it from beginning. every one who cares about it knows already that this game will have kingdom hearts’ game play, which will be very welcome.

    • Anonymous says:

      The beauty of ff7 turn based combat was that You can come up with crazy Materia combinations and strategies to take on games tougher bosses i.e Ruby/emerald, it had that ccg effect of going through your collection and figuring out builds.
      Giving this remake a crisis core/ff15 action gameplay replaces that with mindless ‘mash X’ to attack removes that, which to me ain’t FF

    • Anonymous says:

      We’re already getting a Kingdom Hearts. Why is it welcome for other games with their own play-style – one which isn’t represented very well these days, at that – to copy another game? Is homogenization a good thing?