DMM Introduces Virtual YouTuber For 20th Anniversary

DMM has become the next company to create their own virtual YouTuber, the charming “Hoshina Com” poised to inform the masses about various DMM services and products, all whilst giving watchers someone adorable (and 2D) to lovingly stare at.

Hoshina Com’s introductory video (which also has English captions), with the girl apparently wishing to become the biggest star in the galaxy:

In addition, DMM has also begun a half-off sale of all their goods in honor of their 20th anniversary, from eroge to AV to onahole and even non-H items – the campaign will last until August 17th.