Aichi Governor Becomes Sword Art Online Cosplayer

The governor of Aichi prefecture is marking the World Cosplay Summit by dressing as Sword Art Online’s Kirito.

Hideaki Omura, governor of Aichi prefecture, has been spotted cosplaying as Kirito from Sword Art Online while meeting contestants from the World Cosplay Summit. The cringeworthy cosplay, which Omura was brave enough to upload on his own Twitter account, can be seen below:

It might not be surprising that some internet users have poked fun at the cosplay attempt by creatively editing the photographs, including one where the governor is joined by Kirito’s lover Asuna:

Given that the World Cosplay Summit is an annual event in Aichi prefecture’s capital city of Nagoya, this is not the first time that governor Omura has appeared in cosplay. Previous events have seen his dress as Detective Conan’s eponymous protagonist, Dragon Ball Z’s Goku, Space Battleship Yamato’s Dessler and Tohiro from Gintama:

Given that Omura’s current term as governor ends early in 2019, this year’s event may be to last one to be blessed by his cosplay.