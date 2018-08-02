Shantae Runs Around In Her Nightwear In Jammies Mode

One final update has been released for Shantae: Half-Genie Hero as the game has added in free content, this time with delightful dancer girl Shantae donning her nightwear in “Jammies Mode”, certain to have some disappointed that the update does not feature more skimpy attire (especially considering her regular ensemble).

The new mode has the cute Shantae going on a journey to hand out invitations to her slumber party, donning only her nightwear and wielding a pillow as her main form of attack – additionally, players can transform Shantae into a character from Blaster Master Zero:

The update is available now for the numerous platforms the game can be played on.