Overlord RPGMaker MV Game Unleashed

In an attempt to try and stir up more attention for the anime’s 3rd currently airing season, the Overlord series has released an RPGMaker MV game; certain to be either adored by avid RPG enthusiasts or despised for the lack of effort and laziness many expect of games made with the program.

The game is naturally an RPG and stars Momonga and Narberal as they complete quests and take down monsters, with the show’s other characters unfortunately receiving minimal screen-time:

The RPG can be played for free now via the franchise’s official website, it can even be played within a web browser.