Girls Fight In Their Pantsu In Bullet Girls Phantasia

Bullet Girls Phantasia has shown off more gameplay and features with a new trailer, the developer naturally making sure to use its virtual YouTuber to try and attract all the internet denizens who are seemingly in love with the now overused concept…

The new gameplay PV, which also reveals that girls can lose their clothes during combat as well as voluntarily remove them:

Bullet Girls Phantasia will launch on August 9th for the PS4 and Vita, alongside an English subtitled Asian release.