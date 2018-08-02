Fire Emblem Heroes Nets $400 Million

Statistics for casual smartphone game Fire Emblem Heroes has detailed that the title has generated about $400 million in its current 18 month existence, a staggering amount for such a low effort title.

Fire Emblem Heroes initially accrued $300 million in its first year, and a further 6 months later and it has already managed another $100 million.

Android players accounted for 52% of the revenue whilst iOS users counted for 48%; least surprising may be the fact that Japanese players counted for 56% of the game’s income whilst westerners only served as 31% – even still, the west has proven themselves to be almost as obsessed with simplistic smartphone games as the Japanese and willing to spend mountains of cash on their virtual goods.

A chart was also made to demonstrate the significant lead Fire Emblem Heroes has over other Nintendo smartphone games, such as Super Mario Run and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp: