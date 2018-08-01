Welcome to Village of Insemination Does It Any & Everywhere

Another raunchy visual novel has filled itself to the brim with nonstop sex, with “Welcome to Village of Insemination” demonstrating no degree of shame and excluding almost all its plot so as to include as much sex as possible.

Welcome to Village of Insemination follows a village where sex is highly common and welcome, the male protagonist naturally moving in and getting his choice to have sex with anyone he wants – and even doing it in public places without any consequences whatsoever.

The lusty fully-voiced eroge can be purchased now.