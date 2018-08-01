Top 10 Coolest Manga Heroes

Whether it be their just values or their ability to sew chaos amongst criminals and evil syndicates, voters of this ranking have ascertained the manga heroes they believe to be the coolest, a title going to a hero who packs quite the punch…
1. Saitama (One Punch Man)
2. Aotsuki Ushio (Ushio to Tora)
3. Gash Bell (Konjiki no Gasshu)
4. Maeda Keiji (Hana no Keiji: Kumo no Kanata ni)
5. Saiga Masaru (Karakuri Circus)
6. Edward Elric (Full Metal Alchemist)
7. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)
8. Midoriya Izuku (Boku no Hero Academia)
9. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)
10. Himura Kenshin (Rurouni Kenshin)
