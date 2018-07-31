Metal Gear Survive, Secret Of Mana Already “Worst Games of 2018”!

Metal Gear Survive and Secret of Mana have been listed amongst the kusoge of the year by a Western gaming publication.

Gaming site SVG has declared the controversial Metal Gear Survive to be amongst the worst games of the year, with the much-criticised Secret of Mana also featuring on its list.

Regarding Konami’s treatment of the Metal Gear franchise, the suggests that the developer’s rationale consisted of

[S]tripping the soul out of the story and tacking on zombies for some reason. And then seal the deal by implementing poor survival mechanics that don’t let you shoot bad guys nearly as much as you want to.

They ultimately come to the rather obvious conclusion that the game “exists simply to get more mileage out of the Fox Engine and the Metal Gear name”, replacing the tactical espionage action of the Metal Gear games with zombies and microtransactions.

The port of the much-beloved Secret of Mana, also known as Seiken Densetsu 2, comes in for criticism for swapping the original sprite art for “middling polygons”, failing to do anything remarkable with the powerful hardware at its disposal and managing to add bugs to the game while simultaneously dumbing down the action grid. The port is ultimately accused of being “a far worse game than the source material it wanted to improve upon”.

The fact that the two games made it onto such a list of perhaps not surprising, given the poor reception and sales that both Metal Gear Survive and Secret of Mana received upon release.