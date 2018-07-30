Steins;Gate Elite Bonus Famicom Game Too Nostalgic

The first-print editions of Steins;Gate Elite‘s Switch version – an updated version of the original Steins;Gate from 2009 – will be accompanied by a special Famicom Steins;Gate game, with this trailer bound to have many feeling quite nostalgic due to its pixel-art graphics.

An official tweet showed off a video of the Steins;Gate Famicom title:

President of Mages (the game’s developer) also shared a special Famicom cartridge version of the bonus game, which naturally worked in a Famicom system and is unfortunately not for sale:

Steins;Gate Elite will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Vita on September 20th, those who acquired a first-print edition for the Nintendo Switch version will also receive a digital copy of the bonus Famicom game – westerners will sadly have to wait until 2019 however.