Yet Another Manga Canned Over Mangaka Tweets

Honjitsu Watashi wa Enjou Shimashita, a manga about a girl who starts internet controversies to gain popularity, has ironically been forcibly cancelled due to internet denizens digging up the creator’s old tweets in order to have a fit over them.

The Twitter account for Manga Time Kirara Max made the announcement:

“In regards to Manga Time Kirara MAX serialization title “Honjitsu Watashi wa Enjou Shimashita”, we were originally planning to resume the series, but after consulting with the creator, the August issue release has been decided to be the final publication. We deeply apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the series.”

The manga followed a high school girl seeking internet stardom by way of “MeTube” (a parody of YouTube), soon coming to the realization that there is no such thing as bad publicity and using that information to her advantage.

Internet sleuths conveniently searching through the creator’s past tweets from years ago happened upon a myriad of distasteful ones containing racial slurs, negativity towards foreigners and other such wrongthink:

This caused the manga to go on hiatus and led to the creator apologizing for his actions and subsequently vanishing from Twitter for a month:

Upon return however, the mangaka posted numerous disgruntled tweets regarding abusive messages he had been receiving in bulk on Twitter (he eventually deleted his Twitter account):

This isn’t the first time a series had been cancelled over the discovery of nasty tweets, as “New Life+” had not only an entire anime halted but its light novel too due to people being offended, a plague that is seemingly spreading over from the west – with authors too stupid to keep their mouths shut on social media and publishers too cowardly to realize the outrage will blow over in far less than a standard news cycle…