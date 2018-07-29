Top 10 Most Beloved Kansai-ben Characters

1 hour ago
4 Comments
by Rift

Characters with kansai dialects have been ranked by popularity for this ranking, possessing a decent amount of both male and female characters for once though a cute horse girl from Uma Musume ended up being beaten by a detective from one rather persistent series…

The ranking:

1. Hattori Heiji (Detective Conan)

2. Tamamo Cross (Uma Musume Pretty Derby)

3. Kaneo Takarada (Kill la Kill)

4. Touyama Kazuha (Detective Conan)

5 (tie). Hime Onizuka (Sket Dance)

5 (tie). Naruko Shoukichi (Yowamushi Pedal)

7 (tie). Imayoshi Shouichi (Kuroko no Basket)

7 (tie). Toujou Nozomi (Love Live)

9 (tie). Aoyama Nanami (Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo)

9 (tie). Iijima Yun (New Game)

Tags

Anime, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

4 Comments