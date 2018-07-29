Top 10 Most Beloved Kansai-ben Characters

Characters with kansai dialects have been ranked by popularity for this ranking, possessing a decent amount of both male and female characters for once though a cute horse girl from Uma Musume ended up being beaten by a detective from one rather persistent series…
1. Hattori Heiji (Detective Conan)
2. Tamamo Cross (Uma Musume Pretty Derby)
3. Kaneo Takarada (Kill la Kill)
4. Touyama Kazuha (Detective Conan)
5 (tie). Hime Onizuka (Sket Dance)
5 (tie). Naruko Shoukichi (Yowamushi Pedal)
7 (tie). Imayoshi Shouichi (Kuroko no Basket)
7 (tie). Toujou Nozomi (Love Live)
9 (tie). Aoyama Nanami (Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo)
9 (tie). Iijima Yun (New Game)
Leave a Comment