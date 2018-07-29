Naughty Kingdom Fights For Queen & C*ntry

The launch of Nutaku‘s Naughty Kingdom has brought with it a wealth of fantasy, action and gorgeous 2D women, a perfect combination for those looking for a sexy puzzle game that can be played for free and now.

Set in a fantasy world full of monsters, magic and large-breasted maidens, Naughty Kingdom will aid in satisfying the needs of puzzle lovers with 50+ levels of riveting gameplay that will require careful planning and forethought on future moves.

Virgin Guard Lycia instructs players on the basics of the game and tasks them with saving the kingdom from its doom, promising them the life of a noble with a castle and a gigantic harem full of amorous women.

Naughty Kingdom boasts numerous fearsome monsters, challenging quests and thought-provoking puzzles for players to tackle as they recruit maidens and provide them with gifts in order to eventually be rewarded with sex, all whilst experiencing a compelling story.

Naughty Kingdom is available to play now by way of Nutaku and is completely free.