The Pokemon Company has doled out another live action performance for a song, this time making a march (shortly after the previous Eevee-themed one) for the pink Slowpoke in celebration of the nearly imminent Slowpoke Festival (which many likely did not know was a thing).

The live action march and song:

A song that was previously made for the sluggish Pokemon:

The Slowpoke festival will take place in Kagawa from August 10th until August 12th.