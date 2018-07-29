Kanji Puyo Puyo Makes Learning Fun

Those dismayed by the taxing nature of studying Japanese can perhaps find relief in this creation by one random Twitter user, a Puyo Puyo like game where matching kanji radicals forms kanji – though some may be disappointed to know that the game is actually only a video…

The creator posted his video of the genius idea on Twitter (accruing over 1 million views in a couple days):

Adjacent radicals that can potentially fuse to become kanji do just that; the brilliant idea will surely have smartphone developers scrambling to recreate the idea for a quick and easy buck…