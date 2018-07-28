Shinkalion Shills More Cameos

Unsatisfied with merely having the world-renowned Hatsune Miku as a character, Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion will soon be introducing a variety of characters from Evangelion in an upcoming episode, the series seemingly desperate to sell its merchandise.

Shinkalion’s 17th episode originally had a cameo of the 500 TYPE EVA train and even possessed a few Evangelion references, but now it seems the show wants to further build its reputation through the revered mecha franchise by adding in its characters.

Main protagonist Shinji, Hikari Horaki and her siblings and a mecha version of the 500 TYPE EVA will be present in the episode:

Episode 17:

The Evangelion tribute will emerge with Shinkalion’s 31st episode on August 11th.