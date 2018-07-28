Monster Hunter World: PS4 vs PC Loading Times Comparison

Fans of the Monster Hunter series have been shocked by the difference in loading times between the PC and PS4 versions of the game.

A YouTube user has highlighted the monstrous difference in loading times between the PC and PlayStation 4 versions of Monster Hunter World, with the PS4 being an order of magnitude slower:

The loading times are as follows:

Title screen to hub on PC with SSD: 6 seconds

Title screen to hub on PC with HDD: 12.5 seconds

Title screen to hub on PS4: 60 seconds Hub to Ancient Forest on PC with SSD: 7 seconds

Hub to Ancient Forest on PC with HDD: 15.5 seconds

Hub to Ancient Forest on PS4: 61 seconds Ancient Forest to hub on PC with SSD: 2 seconds

Ancient Forest to hub on PC with HDD: 2 seconds

Ancient Forest to hub on PS4: 35 seconds

It must be noted that the PC being used features fairly high-end, expensive hardware, with an i7-4790k CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1080 GPU and 16GB of RAM; however, the disparity in loading times is so large that it would still be extremely significant even with more modest hardware.

Some YouTube users have mockingly suggested that the total amount of time PS4 users spend waiting through loading screens may be roughly equal to the amount of time PC users will have spent waiting for the game’s Windows port by the time it is officially released on the 9th of August. If this is the case, PC users may be able to say that they have the advantage of getting all of their waiting out of the way in one go.