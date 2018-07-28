Made In Abyss Films Dated

Official sources have stated that the two Made In Abyss films are to be released in cinemas on the 4th and 18th of January 2019

According to the official Made in Abyss website, the two films that were announced earlier this year are to be released next January: the first film, Tabidachi no Yoake (Journey’s Dawn) is set to start showing on the 4th of January, with the second, named Hourou Suru Tasogare (Wandering Twilight), coming on the 18th.

As previously confirmed, the two films are to be recaps of the anime’s first season, designed to whet appetites for the second season of the fantasy drama, whose air date is yet unknown.

A key visual has also been released, which depicts Riko, Reg, Lyza, Marulk and Ozen, as well as a scarlet maw and a flock of corpse weepers: