Buddhists Free Fish Only To Be Stolen By Chinese Scavengers

Buddhists who followed their religious duties in performing a “fangsheng” (release life) by releasing 10,000 fish into a lake has seen their efforts squandered as poaching Chinese immediately emerged to scavenge the free fish for themselves.

Fangsheng is an act of kindness commonly practiced by Buddhists where animals are acquired from markets and released back into the wild; a recent demonstration of this practice at a Shenyang lake in China however saw to hordes of greedy locals gathering at the other side of the lake to take the fish for themselves.

Footage of this fish scavenging was caught on video:

While this is apparently not the first time that locals have taken advantage of a fangsheng, many claim that the practice is dangerous to the environment, as officials had blamed Buddhists for the death of 250kg of fish that had previously washed ashore.