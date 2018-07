Azur Lane‘s newest upcoming addition to its fleet of cute ship-girls has been none other than Massachusetts, with her design causing many to compare her to Altera of the Fate franchise, and some have even deemed it plagiarism.

The tweet from the official Twitter account introducing the girl:

Altera of the Fate franchise in comparison:

Some were convinced that this was merely another case of a Chinese artist plagiarizing other people’s work and not at all a tribute: