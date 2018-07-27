GOG Japanese Sale Offers All The Anime For Cheap

Game platform GOG has announced its “Japanese Sale“, putting various games with anime-style graphics on sale for up to 80% off and even advertising the event with a new anime mascot, which artists have quickly started drawing fan-art of in order to acquire attention.

All titles that are on sale (with some being up to 80% off) can be seen on GOG’s site now – the tweet announcing the cute mascot:

Some of the fan-art that artists have already sketched:

Many in the comments section were quick to chide GOG however for their past actions, apologizing to SJWs for making an “offensive joke” – GOG’s Japanese Sale will persist until August 1st.