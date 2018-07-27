Girls Und Panzer Das Finale Part 2 Coming 2019

Bandai Namco have announced that the second part of the Girls und Panzer: das Finale film series is scheduled to release in June of 2019.

The second of six scheduled films in the Girls und Panzer: das Finale series is scheduled to blitz Japanese cinemas in June of 2019, 18 months after the first part of the series was released, according to Bandai Namco.

Details about the upcoming film are understandably thin on the ground, although it is set to be directed by Tsutomu Mizushima, with animation production by Actas.

A short “teaser trailer” depicting the Panzerfahren girls has been uploaded to the official Bandai Namco YouTube channel: