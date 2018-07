Gameplay footage for the foreign-made RPG Brave Neptunia has finally emerged, detailing gameplay and battles and ensuring fans that the series is still the same old disturbingly sexualized Neptunia that they know and love.

5 minutes worth of gameplay:

Fans can expect the title to drop onto the PS4 in Japan on September 27th, western barbarians can get their grubby mitts on it for the PS4 and Switch sometime this fall.