Super Robot Taisen X-Omega Summer Event Incredibly Bouncy

Super Robot Taisen X-Omega, a micro-transaction laden smartphone game, has kicked off its summer themed event, featuring an abundance of rather thick women wearing sexy bathing suits that players can collect.

Videos of the swimsuits appearing during gameplay:

Another video demonstrating the bounciness of the swimsuit’s animations:

Some may not be surprised at the fact that another smartphone game has relied on sex appeal to drive sales, especially since this particular game has had the most franchise collaborations of any other entry in Super Robot Taisen.