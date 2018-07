The bonus Nekopara game promised by Neko Work’s crowd-funding project has delivered a PV (for the anime adaptation) to help build anticipation even further for the adorable cat-girls, showing off each girl in their animated forms and bound to make some wish the game were a full-blown eroge.

A PV for Nekopara Extra’s anime adaptation:

The Nekopara Extra: Koneko no hi no Yakusoku anime and game will land on Steam come July 27th.