Pirates Who Pirated Piracy Tools Left With Bricked Consoles

Not long after the development of piracy tools that allowed Nintendo Switch users to hack their console have come fake piracy tools promising the exact same, except these have instead intentionally bricked consoles of would-be pirates.

A development team of Switch hackers had recently been selling software that allows users to jailbreak their console, though some pirates were offended at the fact that they had to pay in order to not pay for Switch games, leading to them trying to pirate the jailbreak software – only to download a fake version that instead rendered their devices unusable.