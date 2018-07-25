Those who prefer more normal-sized breasts can appreciate this wonderfully tan cosplay of Fate/Grand Order’s Nitocris, with the maiden fittingly choosing a desert background to complement both her beauty and the character.
5 Comments
-
thats not nitocris….thats Queen of Sheba cosplay, and thats her normal clothes…not for swimming
-
if the author bothered to look at the tags in the bcy.net link he appropriated the photos from, the name of the character is there.
-
That’s Caster of Midrash, Queen of Sheba. Fix it please ~ (｡･_･｡)
-
this is Queen Sheeba yo
the other brown girl, you racists
-
Sad thing is I can’t tell if you are joking about the raycist thing or not.
Leave a Comment