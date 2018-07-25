Nintendo Take Down ROM Sites, Demand $100 Million Compensation

Nintendo have sued the man alleged to own the LoveROMs and LoveRETRO sites for copyright infringement, with potential damages going as high as $100 million in the proper spirit of “1 download = 1 sale lost” copyright calculus.

Both loveroms.com and loveretro.co have been taken down as a result of a lawsuit filed by Nintendo against the alleged owner of the sites, Jacob Matthews and his company, Mathias Designs LLC. According to the complaint made by Nintendo:

“The LoveROMs and LoveRETRO websites are among the most open and notorious online hubs for pirated video games.” “Through the LoveROMs and LoveRETRO websites, Defendants reproduce, distribute, publicly perform and display a staggering number of unauthorized copies of Nintendo’s video games, all without Nintendo’s permission.” “Defendants are not casual gamers but are instead sophisticated parties with extensive knowledge of Nintendo’s intellectual property and the video game industry more generally.”

Nintendo also note that the sites distribute bios files for use with emulators, as well as using trademarked characters and logos; Nintendo are demanding damages of $150,000 for each Nintendo game distributed, as well as up to $2 million for each trademark infringement. As there are hundreds of games distributed on the sites and 40 trademark infringements, damages could in theory exceed $100 million.

As of the time of writing, both of the affected sites are down, with a message stating that the sites will remain offline until the lawsuit by Nintendo is resolved: