New Madoka Magica Manga Announced

The Madoka Magica series will soon be launching a brand new manga for its dedicated fans to read, with the new work adapting the story of the substantially popular Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story: Magia Record smartphone game.

An official Tweet announcing the manga:

For those not familiar with the wallet-intensive smartphone game, Magia Record revolves around Iroha Tamaki looking for her lost sister, leading to her discovering Kamihama, a town where magical girls gather to battle by way of powers drawn from witches – beloved characters Homura and Madoka also appear in the game.

While surely good news, fans may have been even more ecstatic if a new anime were announced instead; the new Madoka manga will debut in Manga Time Kirara Forward on August 24th.