Japan’s Scorching 41C Summer Heat Declared “Natural Disaster”

Japan’s devastating summer heat has reached an all-time high, a major concern for Japan’s weather agency, who have declared the excessive heat a natural disaster (with the heat being the cause of about 65 deaths in the past week alone).

The city of Kumagaya had reached temperatures of 41.1C (106F for those still living in the dark ages) earlier in the week, the highest ever recorded in Japan; as a result of the threatening heat, over 22,000 individuals had to be brought to a hospital due to heat stroke, with about half of the victims being elderly.

Forecasters claim that the hellish weather will not yet die down and Japan’s meteorological agency believe that 35C and higher temperatures will persist until August – even central Tokyo has hit record-breaking temperatures of over 40C.

A spokesman for Japan’s weather agency claimed the heatwave to be a “threat to life and we recognize it as a natural disaster”; meanwhile a government spokesman stated that the summer holiday could be elongated in order to protect students, due to more than half of Japan’s public schools possessing no air conditioning.