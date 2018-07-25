Inti Creates CEO Wants to Make A Modern Adventure of Link

An interview with Inti Creates CEO Takuya Aizu has informed readers that the man is interested in creating a remake of Zelda II: Adventure of Link, a game commonly regarded as awful by some but possibly leaving those same individuals feeling confident that the accomplished company could pull off an astounding remake.

According to an interview in the 34th issue of Nintendo Force magazine, Takuya Aizu was asked what Nintendo game he would most want to make should he not be hampered by budget restraints – a Twitter post showing off a scan of the magazine:

A few of the titles Inti Creates was responsible for include Mega Man 9 and 10, Gal Gun: Double Peace, Gal Gun 2 and Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – while fans would surely be open to Inti Creates having the opportunity, whether or not Nintendo would let them have a go at their precious Zelda is another matter…