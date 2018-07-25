Inti Creates CEO Wants to Make A Modern Adventure of Link

4 hours ago
9 Comments
by Rift

An interview with Inti Creates CEO Takuya Aizu has informed readers that the man is interested in creating a remake of Zelda II: Adventure of Link, a game commonly regarded as awful by some but possibly leaving those same individuals feeling confident that the accomplished company could pull off an astounding remake.

According to an interview in the 34th issue of Nintendo Force magazine, Takuya Aizu was asked what Nintendo game he would most want to make should he not be hampered by budget restraints – a Twitter post showing off a scan of the magazine:

A few of the titles Inti Creates was responsible for include Mega Man 9 and 10, Gal Gun: Double Peace, Gal Gun 2 and Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – while fans would surely be open to Inti Creates having the opportunity, whether or not Nintendo would let them have a go at their precious Zelda is another matter…

Tags

Games, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

9 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    “a game regarded awful by pretentious critic-wanna-bes” Fixed that for you.

    There’s a lot of revisionist history going around nowadays about 80’s gaming, and being a Gen-X’er who lived through this era, this is one of the newer but annoying ones. This was a groundbreaking game at the time, and well-received on every front. I never saw the slightist bit of criticism for Zelda II until about a decade ago.

    This is not to say that the game doesn’t have its flaws, of course it does, and with thirty years of perspective there’s cases to be made (even if I largely disagree) that it has some clumsy game mechanics or hasn’t aged as well as other entries in the series. But this idea that it’s commonly regarded as a bad game is as untrue now as it has always been.