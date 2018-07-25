Idola Phantasy Star Saga Returns to Franchise’s Turn-Based Roots

by Rift

A new entry into the Phantasy Star series has been made in celebration of its 30th anniversary, with Idola Phantasy Star Saga – despite the implications of its name – turning out to not be an idol game set in the Phantasy Star universe.

Idola Phantasy Star Saga is a smartphone game set in the world of Vandoll, where giant monsters known as “Idola” roam; constantly returning antagonist of the franchise, Dark Falz, is also being resurrected according to the story – a trailer for the game:

Retro fans may be overjoyed at the fact that the game is seemingly returning to its turn-based roots, though western barbarians may still be upset at not being able to play Phantasy Star Online 2 – Idola Phantasy Star Saga will launch for iOS and Android in 2018.

  • Anonymous says:

    Not many are happy, not even japanese, as this looks like a F/GO ripoff and not like a Phantasy Star game.They just slapped the logo over a generic soshage. Even the protagonists look generic AF

  • Anonymous says:

    i’ll most likely will be trying this game out as for pso2 yeah easy enough to patch and play but i just dont have any fun with the game as i did with say the previous 2 mmo pso games but maybe it might be a bit better now idk might have to re check it out

    but as for this yeah will be checking it out when it releases

  • Anonymous says:

    I dunno about you guys, but I don’t have any problems playing PSO2 and I live in North America so…you know English patch and even if there weren’t; maybe actually learning a little bit of basic Japanese wouldn’t be that fucking hard lol.