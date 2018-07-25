Idola Phantasy Star Saga Returns to Franchise’s Turn-Based Roots

A new entry into the Phantasy Star series has been made in celebration of its 30th anniversary, with Idola Phantasy Star Saga – despite the implications of its name – turning out to not be an idol game set in the Phantasy Star universe.

Idola Phantasy Star Saga is a smartphone game set in the world of Vandoll, where giant monsters known as “Idola” roam; constantly returning antagonist of the franchise, Dark Falz, is also being resurrected according to the story – a trailer for the game:

Retro fans may be overjoyed at the fact that the game is seemingly returning to its turn-based roots, though western barbarians may still be upset at not being able to play Phantasy Star Online 2 – Idola Phantasy Star Saga will launch for iOS and Android in 2018.