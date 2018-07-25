Bandai Namco: “50% Of Our Games Will Be New IP!”

Publisher Bandai Namco has commented in an interview that they are working on establishing new IPs and want 50% of their business to revolve around them, a bold decision considering consumers have to actually like the new works in order for them to be profitable…

According to Herve Hoerdt – the vice president of digital and marketing for Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe S.A.S. – the publisher wants new IPs that are also flexible and can lead to the production of content other than games:

“We want 50 per cent of our business to come from new IPs. Why is this? First, it’s to build a sustainable business because most of our IPs are franchises and licenses. To be a sustainable business, you need to have your own IP; every publisher is building their own IP. The other thing is the IP we have are always reaching the same marketing segment, like fighting and anime, but there’s much more to do in the video game market, much bigger genres. Last but not least, we’re an entertainment company not just a video game company. We’re looking to explore those IP in 360-degrees. This is not something we can do with a licensed franchise like Naruto. If you look at Naruto, One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, we’re already a licensee. We want to create IP that we can explore in 360-degrees, like we’re doing with Little Nightmares, for example. There are a lot of things to come from this IP, and it’s no secret we’re talking with people around the world to make a movie out of it. At some point there might be other opportunities like escape rooms, and stuff like that.”

In addition, Bandai Namco also stated that they want about half their titles to be developed outside of Japan; a lofty goal that Hoerdt believes will happen within the next decade.