“No VR” for Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 7 fans hoping that the game’s virtual reality gimmick would rub off on the Resident Evil 2 remake will be saddened to know the game will not possess VR in any form, making it far less appealing for YouTubers looking for a spooky game to exploit.

An interview with Capcom producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Yoshiaki Hirabayashi unveiled that the horror game remake will not be receiving any form of virtual reality mode:

“We’re not thinking about VR support currently, given that the camera perspective and the over-the-shoulder choice would mean that VR is not the best way to present the game. VR doesn’t match the vision for us.”

When the topic of the first-person perspective of the rat in the trailer at E3 came up, Yoshiaki claimed the following:

“…thinking about it, maybe giving you the rat’s eye view in the trailer might have given people the wrong idea! *laugh* But if you think there is Rat VR coming… that’s not the case.”

The Resident Evil 2 remake will haunt the PC, PS4 and Xbox One come January 25th.