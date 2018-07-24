Metal Gear Solid Film Screenplay Finished

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has said that the screenplay for the Metal Gear Solid movie is now finished and has promised that the film will defy traditional expectations.

According to the film’s director, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the screenplay for the long-awaited live-action Metal Gear Solid movie is now completed. Vogt-Roberts, who is a fan of Metal Gear and who recently conducted an interview regarding the project at Comic-con, has previously said that he wishes to do justice to the franchise and avoid disappointing the fans, although he also claims that he was told by Hideo Kojima to “do what I would do: betray your audience”.

Although the director gave few details, it seems that the plot of the film will cover a long period of time and will not follow the traditional three-part film structure.

In previous interviews, the Vogt-Roberts has affirmed that he wishes to retain the mixture of dramatic and “goofy” scenes that have defined the Metal Gear series, and has implied that beloved characters such as Sniper Wolf and Cyborg Ninja are likely to appear.

Early concept art has shown scenes such as Psycho Mantis controlling a parasite unit, Cyborg Ninja fighting against Geckos and Snake hiding behind a car while looking strikingly like Christian Bale; the director has pointed out that these pieces of artwork are not necessarily indicative of the final product and should not be taken as proof that Bale will be cast in the film itself. Some of the concept art pieces can be seen below, and Vogt-Roberts has promised to post more using Twitter: