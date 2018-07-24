China English Language School Bashes Nintendo Switch Owners

by Rift

An advertisement for one of China’s largest schools that teach the English language has been discovered, one that may receive negativity online since it bashes gaming and seemingly Nintendo Switch owners as well.

The advertisement was put up to raise awareness of Meten English, one of China’s largest English teaching schools – the ad and its translation:

“They say: ‘I’m too busy everyday to learn any English.’ Yet, they always have time when playing video games. I’m not them!”

It has been pointed out however that Chinese playing the recently released Octopath Traveler have been using the title to learn “Shakespearean” period English:

  • Anonymous says:

    I, as well as many other people, learned a great chunk of english playing video-games, mostly with a dictionary by my side to know wtf was going on.

    Sure, I spent 4 years on an English school, but by the time I arrived there, I knew a lot more than my peers and even skipped some classes.

    The problem is not gaming, it’s that people are opting to play games on their native language instead of trying to play games on a foreign language to learn it. Same thing goes for dubbed movies and anime, you’ll learn nothing if you don’t force yourself to learn.

    • Anonymous says:

      It’s true. We sound like a bunch of weebs for playing games in Japanese we don’t understand. But many people some countries did the same thing for English games since as far back in NES days because that was the only version they access to. Kids (who are adults now) have learned some basic English just from that.

  • Anonymous says:

    Its not wrong, many Chinese youngs are spending a lot of their time on gaming and don’t study much.

    They just put a switch because its the best symbol in gaming. The major problem is actually on mmo (smartphones and pc). Switch is actually the better device for kids.

  • Anonymous says:

    Seriously, there is nothing wrong with this advertisement. It is completely true that a lot of peple play video games to excess. To a lot of people games become more necessary than what is really necessary. I’m a gamer myself and even I can self-criticize. If you are offended by this advertisement you are probably guilty of exactly what this ad is insinuating.

  • Anonymous says:

    I find games to be a good way of getting language practice in once you have a good foundation. I can’t think of a good example for the switch, but the 3ds has Animal Crossing which uses grade school level Japanese.

    • Anonymous says:

      It’s China. If it had been any other country then Nintendo would have been easily capable of taking them to court, but instead it’s in the country that is filled to the brim with knock-off brands that the west can’t do a thing against(because obama fried chicken and sunbucks, still using both brands logo layout to be instantly recognizable as their original brand, is perfectly fine there). So when the school uses the image of some knock-off switch controller(Just look at the position of the sticks, it’s not the switch controller), they can shame Nintendo while the Chinese legal system still has their back.