China English Language School Bashes Nintendo Switch Owners

An advertisement for one of China’s largest schools that teach the English language has been discovered, one that may receive negativity online since it bashes gaming and seemingly Nintendo Switch owners as well.

The advertisement was put up to raise awareness of Meten English, one of China’s largest English teaching schools – the ad and its translation:

“They say: ‘I’m too busy everyday to learn any English.’ Yet, they always have time when playing video games. I’m not them!”

It has been pointed out however that Chinese playing the recently released Octopath Traveler have been using the title to learn “Shakespearean” period English: